67 Gibbs St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with heat and hot water included! WONDERFUL space and location! WILL CONSIDER RESPONSIBLE UPPER-CLASSMAN UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS!! Massive living room with fireplace, great closet space, 4 equal, large bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. Fantastic light! Office/3-season porch off the kitchen! Wonderful Brookline location, next to Boston University, Clear Flour Bakery, and a short walk to Coolidge Corner! Call or text Dan at 860-424-2782 or email me at dan@eastcoastrealty.com This is a RARE listing that WILL NOT last! PERFECT for responsible Undergraduate or Graduate students, and professionals! Sorry, no pets!



Terms: One year lease