All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 67 Gibbs St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
67 Gibbs St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:58 PM

67 Gibbs St.

67 Gibbs Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

67 Gibbs Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with heat and hot water included! WONDERFUL space and location! WILL CONSIDER RESPONSIBLE UPPER-CLASSMAN UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS!! Massive living room with fireplace, great closet space, 4 equal, large bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. Fantastic light! Office/3-season porch off the kitchen! Wonderful Brookline location, next to Boston University, Clear Flour Bakery, and a short walk to Coolidge Corner! Call or text Dan at 860-424-2782 or email me at dan@eastcoastrealty.com This is a RARE listing that WILL NOT last! PERFECT for responsible Undergraduate or Graduate students, and professionals! Sorry, no pets!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Gibbs St. have any available units?
67 Gibbs St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 67 Gibbs St. have?
Some of 67 Gibbs St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Gibbs St. currently offering any rent specials?
67 Gibbs St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Gibbs St. pet-friendly?
No, 67 Gibbs St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 67 Gibbs St. offer parking?
No, 67 Gibbs St. does not offer parking.
Does 67 Gibbs St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Gibbs St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Gibbs St. have a pool?
No, 67 Gibbs St. does not have a pool.
Does 67 Gibbs St. have accessible units?
No, 67 Gibbs St. does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Gibbs St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Gibbs St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Gibbs St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Gibbs St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 67 Gibbs St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity