All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 6 Juniper St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
6 Juniper St
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

6 Juniper St

6 Juniper Street · (508) 560-5986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Brookline Village
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Juniper Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny Brookline furnished one bedroom available July 1st!

This unit features:

-updated kitchen
-windows throughout
-gas, heat and hot water included
-one parking spot included

For showings & further questions contact Samantha at Metro Realty Corp today!
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Brookline. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Samantha Abreu at 508-560-5986 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Brookline. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Samantha Abreu at 508-560-5986 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Juniper St have any available units?
6 Juniper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 6 Juniper St have?
Some of 6 Juniper St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
6 Juniper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Juniper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Juniper St is pet friendly.
Does 6 Juniper St offer parking?
Yes, 6 Juniper St offers parking.
Does 6 Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Juniper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Juniper St have a pool?
No, 6 Juniper St does not have a pool.
Does 6 Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 6 Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Juniper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Juniper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Juniper St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6 Juniper St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity