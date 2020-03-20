59 Manchester Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

June 1, A beautiful sunny , spacious, Two bedroom in older classic building, Foyer, Near JFK historic site, close to Trader Joes, B or C line, bus to Medical area, Clearflour bakery. Tree lined streets, Grand old Victorians . Greenspace. Truly a nice living environment. Has Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, Laundry in basement, storage bin included .Bike room. Sorry no pets permitted. Parking for rent in immediate area off site, separate arrangement for $ 150.00 per month average . Available June 1st. $ 2475 .00 per month.



Terms: One year lease