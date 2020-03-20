All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 19 2020

59 Manchester Rd.

59 Manchester Road · (508) 345-0611 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Manchester Road, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
June 1, A beautiful sunny , spacious, Two bedroom in older classic building, Foyer, Near JFK historic site, close to Trader Joes, B or C line, bus to Medical area, Clearflour bakery. Tree lined streets, Grand old Victorians . Greenspace. Truly a nice living environment. Has Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, Laundry in basement, storage bin included .Bike room. Sorry no pets permitted. Parking for rent in immediate area off site, separate arrangement for $ 150.00 per month average . Available June 1st. $ 2475 .00 per month.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Manchester Rd. have any available units?
59 Manchester Rd. has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Manchester Rd. have?
Some of 59 Manchester Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Manchester Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Manchester Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Manchester Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 59 Manchester Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 59 Manchester Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 59 Manchester Rd. does offer parking.
Does 59 Manchester Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Manchester Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Manchester Rd. have a pool?
No, 59 Manchester Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Manchester Rd. have accessible units?
No, 59 Manchester Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Manchester Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Manchester Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Manchester Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Manchester Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
