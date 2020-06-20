50 Park St.

Amenities

In the MOST DESIRED SECTION OF BROOKLINE between Coolidge Corner / Washington Sq and Brookline Village. You can have everything that Brookline has to offer, from the restaurants, to the parks, to the shopping, to the schools. This fantastic two bedroom just underwent a full renovation from floor-to-ceiling. This condo has a great open layout between the kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining guests. The living room leads to a beautiful view towards Coolidge Corner, getting fantastic daytime light. The bedrooms are a stunning size with very appealing closet space and high-end finishes. Parking and top floor view ! PARTIALLY FURNISHED IF NEEDED WITH BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM SETS Elevator SNOW REMOVAL Updated Lobby LAUNDRY