50 Park St.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

50 Park St.

50 Park Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

50 Park Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
In the MOST DESIRED SECTION OF BROOKLINE between Coolidge Corner / Washington Sq and Brookline Village. You can have everything that Brookline has to offer, from the restaurants, to the parks, to the shopping, to the schools. This fantastic two bedroom just underwent a full renovation from floor-to-ceiling. This condo has a great open layout between the kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining guests. The living room leads to a beautiful view towards Coolidge Corner, getting fantastic daytime light. The bedrooms are a stunning size with very appealing closet space and high-end finishes. Parking and top floor view ! PARTIALLY FURNISHED IF NEEDED WITH BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM SETS Elevator SNOW REMOVAL Updated Lobby LAUNDRY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Park St. have any available units?
50 Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 50 Park St. have?
Some of 50 Park St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Park St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Park St. is pet friendly.
Does 50 Park St. offer parking?
Yes, 50 Park St. does offer parking.
Does 50 Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Park St. have a pool?
No, 50 Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Park St. have accessible units?
No, 50 Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Park St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Park St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Park St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Park St. has units with air conditioning.
