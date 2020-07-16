44 Rawson Rd

Amenities

This bright and spacious top floor duplex in a coveted Brookline location offers approximately 3500 SqFt of living space with 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a garage parking space. A gracious foyer welcomes you into the home and leads to the large front facing living room that is flooded with natural light. The updated eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. Next to the kitchen is the graciously proportioned formal dinging room. A guest bedroom, gorgeous wood paneled office, and luxurious master bedroom with en suite bath complete this level. Upstairs houses three more bedrooms and a large room perfect for entertaining or hanging out. Other notable features include ample storage throughout, central air, hardwood floors, deep moldings and additional parking in the driveway. This home can be rented with some furnishings and 2 year lease is preferable. Tenant to pay fee equal to one months rent at lease signing. Email/Text for Video Tour. Avail 8/1