44 Rawson Rd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

44 Rawson Rd

44 Rawson Road · (617) 861-7434
Location

44 Rawson Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This bright and spacious top floor duplex in a coveted Brookline location offers approximately 3500 SqFt of living space with 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a garage parking space. A gracious foyer welcomes you into the home and leads to the large front facing living room that is flooded with natural light. The updated eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. Next to the kitchen is the graciously proportioned formal dinging room. A guest bedroom, gorgeous wood paneled office, and luxurious master bedroom with en suite bath complete this level. Upstairs houses three more bedrooms and a large room perfect for entertaining or hanging out. Other notable features include ample storage throughout, central air, hardwood floors, deep moldings and additional parking in the driveway. This home can be rented with some furnishings and 2 year lease is preferable. Tenant to pay fee equal to one months rent at lease signing. Email/Text for Video Tour. Avail 8/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Rawson Rd have any available units?
44 Rawson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 44 Rawson Rd have?
Some of 44 Rawson Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Rawson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
44 Rawson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Rawson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 44 Rawson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 44 Rawson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 44 Rawson Rd offers parking.
Does 44 Rawson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Rawson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Rawson Rd have a pool?
No, 44 Rawson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 44 Rawson Rd have accessible units?
No, 44 Rawson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Rawson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Rawson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Rawson Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Rawson Rd has units with air conditioning.
