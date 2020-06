Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit B Available 09/01/20 3 bed with in unit laundry and utilities for 9/1 - Property Id: 289940



-No Broker Fee

- Electricity and heat included

-Pet Friendly ( inquire about rules)

-Laundry IN UNIT

-Available 9/1

- 1 possible parking space available at additional cost



Please respond with your email and a little information about yourself.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289940

Property Id 289940



(RLNE5819817)