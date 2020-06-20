39 Beaconsfield Rd

Amenities
PRICE DROP!! WAS LISTED AT $7,500! AVAILABLE 04/01/2020 or 05/01/2020. OWNER PAYS FULL FEE. SECURITY DEPOSIT NEGOTIABLE. Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plus study located in the Runkle School district in Washington Square Brookline. Recently renovated unit featuring Sub-Zero Viking kitchen, HVAC, living room, dining room, private in unit washer and dryer plus basement storage. 2 parking spots included. Unit is located less than 5 minutes from the Beaconsfield Station on the Green Line. Convenient to Brookline High School, restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.