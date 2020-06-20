All apartments in Brookline
39 Beaconsfield Rd

39 Beaconsfield Road · (774) 582-3041
Location

39 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PRICE DROP!! WAS LISTED AT $7,500! AVAILABLE 04/01/2020 or 05/01/2020. OWNER PAYS FULL FEE. SECURITY DEPOSIT NEGOTIABLE. Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plus study located in the Runkle School district in Washington Square Brookline. Recently renovated unit featuring Sub-Zero Viking kitchen, HVAC, living room, dining room, private in unit washer and dryer plus basement storage. 2 parking spots included. Unit is located less than 5 minutes from the Beaconsfield Station on the Green Line. Convenient to Brookline High School, restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have any available units?
39 Beaconsfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have?
Some of 39 Beaconsfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Beaconsfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
39 Beaconsfield Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Beaconsfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Beaconsfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 39 Beaconsfield Rd does offer parking.
Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Beaconsfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have a pool?
No, 39 Beaconsfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 39 Beaconsfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Beaconsfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Beaconsfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Beaconsfield Rd has units with air conditioning.
