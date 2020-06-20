39 Beaconsfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PRICE DROP!! WAS LISTED AT $7,500! AVAILABLE 04/01/2020 or 05/01/2020. OWNER PAYS FULL FEE. SECURITY DEPOSIT NEGOTIABLE. Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plus study located in the Runkle School district in Washington Square Brookline. Recently renovated unit featuring Sub-Zero Viking kitchen, HVAC, living room, dining room, private in unit washer and dryer plus basement storage. 2 parking spots included. Unit is located less than 5 minutes from the Beaconsfield Station on the Green Line. Convenient to Brookline High School, restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.