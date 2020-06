Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon requestAvailable for May or June. Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom plus study located in the Runkle School district in Washington Square Brookline. Recently renovated unit featuring Sub-Zero Viking kitchen HVAC living room dining room private in unit washer and dryer plus basement storage. 2 parking spots included. Unit is located less than 5 minutes from the Beaconsfield Station on the Green Line. Convenient to Brookline High School restaurants and shops.