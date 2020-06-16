All apartments in Brookline
37 Harvard Ave.
37 Harvard Ave.

37 Harvard Avenue · (617) 686-5617
Location

37 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Amazing 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in great Brookline neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen and baths. Gas-fired FHA heating and Central Air Conditioning. Proximity to all supporting services. Restaurants, supermarket, MBTA, etc.. AND includes Heat and Hot water. Coin-op laundry in the basement. This one won't last long. No pets, no smokers. No undergrads. AVAILABLE SEPT 1. Disclaimer: All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Harvard Ave. have any available units?
37 Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 37 Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Harvard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 37 Harvard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 37 Harvard Ave. offer parking?
No, 37 Harvard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 37 Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 37 Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 37 Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Harvard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Harvard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Harvard Ave. has units with air conditioning.
