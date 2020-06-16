37 Harvard Ave.

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in great Brookline neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen and baths. Gas-fired FHA heating and Central Air Conditioning. Proximity to all supporting services. Restaurants, supermarket, MBTA, etc.. AND includes Heat and Hot water. Coin-op laundry in the basement. This one won't last long. No pets, no smokers. No undergrads. AVAILABLE SEPT 1.



Terms: One year lease