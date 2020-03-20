37 Brington Rd 1

Amenities

Rare opportunity for a true home in Brookline Village - Virtual tour available! Spacious and home-y floor of a two family tucked behind Brookline High School and Route 9. Very commutable location with parking for rent and nearby access to the D line. Hardwood floors throughout, enclosed sun porch, working fireplace, dining room and 3 large bedrooms. Kitchen has been recently updated, deck in the rear and laundry in the basement! Parking available for rent ($150/mo.). Cats & small dogs allowed - jump on this opportunity while it lasts! Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate

