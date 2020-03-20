All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 37 Brington Rd 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
37 Brington Rd 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

37 Brington Rd 1

37 Brington Rd · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Brookline Village
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

37 Brington Rd, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed w/ Private Outdoor Space - 9/1 - Property Id: 278573

Rare opportunity for a true home in Brookline Village - Virtual tour available! Spacious and home-y floor of a two family tucked behind Brookline High School and Route 9. Very commutable location with parking for rent and nearby access to the D line. Hardwood floors throughout, enclosed sun porch, working fireplace, dining room and 3 large bedrooms. Kitchen has been recently updated, deck in the rear and laundry in the basement! Parking available for rent ($150/mo.). Cats & small dogs allowed - jump on this opportunity while it lasts! Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278573
Property Id 278573

(RLNE5775590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Brington Rd 1 have any available units?
37 Brington Rd 1 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Brington Rd 1 have?
Some of 37 Brington Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Brington Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
37 Brington Rd 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Brington Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 37 Brington Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 37 Brington Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 37 Brington Rd 1 does offer parking.
Does 37 Brington Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Brington Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Brington Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 37 Brington Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 37 Brington Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 37 Brington Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Brington Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Brington Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Brington Rd 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Brington Rd 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37 Brington Rd 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity