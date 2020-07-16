All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
35 Westbourne Terrace
35 Westbourne Terrace

35 Westbourne Terrace
Location

35 Westbourne Terrace, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Elegance, location and privacy can only describe this remodeled 2 bedroom unit located just steps from Washington Square and the Green Line C Train. Upon entering, the inviting foyer opens up to a lovely living room great for entertaining. Just off the living room you have your own private screened in porch overlooking a serene wooded area, perfect for a summer evening dinner or just relaxing and reading a good book. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large private master bedroom overlooks the back wooded area and ample closet space. The spa-like bathroom has a large custom shower with glass doors and in-unit front loading washer and dryer. Location is key with all the area has to offer with great shops, dining and the convenience of public transportation. Additional storage room in basement. The unit can be rented partially furnished if desired. Dont miss this one! See attached virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Westbourne Terrace have any available units?
35 Westbourne Terrace has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Westbourne Terrace have?
Some of 35 Westbourne Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Westbourne Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
35 Westbourne Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Westbourne Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 35 Westbourne Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 35 Westbourne Terrace offer parking?
No, 35 Westbourne Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 35 Westbourne Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Westbourne Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Westbourne Terrace have a pool?
No, 35 Westbourne Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 35 Westbourne Terrace have accessible units?
No, 35 Westbourne Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Westbourne Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Westbourne Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Westbourne Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Westbourne Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
