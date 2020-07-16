35 Westbourne Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Elegance, location and privacy can only describe this remodeled 2 bedroom unit located just steps from Washington Square and the Green Line C Train. Upon entering, the inviting foyer opens up to a lovely living room great for entertaining. Just off the living room you have your own private screened in porch overlooking a serene wooded area, perfect for a summer evening dinner or just relaxing and reading a good book. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large private master bedroom overlooks the back wooded area and ample closet space. The spa-like bathroom has a large custom shower with glass doors and in-unit front loading washer and dryer. Location is key with all the area has to offer with great shops, dining and the convenience of public transportation. Additional storage room in basement. The unit can be rented partially furnished if desired. Dont miss this one! See attached virtual tour.