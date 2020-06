Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

SHORT TERM ONLY - Exceptional Colonial in the Corey Hill neighborhood. Two bed / one bath garden-level unit in a huge two family house with one parking space included, free washer and dryer in the unit, and dishwasher. New cabinets (not pictured). Large open-concept living space. Call, email, text, for showings.