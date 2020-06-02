All apartments in Brookline
Location

26 Glen Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly Maintained Furnished Longwood House - Property Id: 307181

An incredible find for the right people - fully furnished and fully equipped; bring your suitcase only! Large and inviting home ~20 minute walk to Longwood hospitals and the D line tucked away on the base of Brookline's quintessential Pill Hill neighborhood. Parking for 1 car available, with shared laundry in the basement. The landlady is very sweet and lives in an in-law apartment downstairs. Beautifully maintained and decorated, this home is perfect for young professionals looking for an easy, ready-to-go location. No pets, please - landlord will be very discerning with applicants. Available now, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today for a showing!

We have a variety of options across Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your next home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307181
Property Id 307181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Glen Rd have any available units?
26 Glen Rd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Glen Rd have?
Some of 26 Glen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Glen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
26 Glen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Glen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 26 Glen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 26 Glen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 26 Glen Rd offers parking.
Does 26 Glen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Glen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Glen Rd have a pool?
No, 26 Glen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 26 Glen Rd have accessible units?
No, 26 Glen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Glen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Glen Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Glen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Glen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
