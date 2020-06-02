26 Glen Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Incredibly Maintained Furnished Longwood House - Property Id: 307181



An incredible find for the right people - fully furnished and fully equipped; bring your suitcase only! Large and inviting home ~20 minute walk to Longwood hospitals and the D line tucked away on the base of Brookline's quintessential Pill Hill neighborhood. Parking for 1 car available, with shared laundry in the basement. The landlady is very sweet and lives in an in-law apartment downstairs. Beautifully maintained and decorated, this home is perfect for young professionals looking for an easy, ready-to-go location. No pets, please - landlord will be very discerning with applicants. Available now, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today for a showing!



We have a variety of options across Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your next home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307181

Property Id 307181



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881890)