26 Glen Rd

Incredibly Maintained Furnished Longwood House - Property Id: 307181
An incredible find for the right people - fully furnished and fully equipped; bring your suitcase only! Large and inviting home ~20 minute walk to Longwood hospitals and the D line tucked away on the base of Brookline's quintessential Pill Hill neighborhood. Parking for 1 car available, with shared laundry in the basement. The landlady is very sweet and lives in an in-law apartment downstairs. Beautifully maintained and decorated, this home is perfect for young professionals looking for an easy, ready-to-go location. No pets, please - landlord will be very discerning with applicants. Available now, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today for a showing!
Property Id 307181
No Pets Allowed
