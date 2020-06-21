25 Holly Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

Chestnut Hill gem! This stunning high first floor condominium is located on a lovely tree lined street and is in move in condition. Features include open living room/dining room with sliders to an over sized private deck (41 x 7), galley kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile back splash and cabinetry. There are two spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, two tastefully updated bathrooms, laundry in unit, hardwood flooring throughout, 2 garage parking spots, elevator in building, high owner occupancy, professionally managed. Just a block away is the well known "Street" with many shops, restaurants and movie theater. Minutes to the T, public transportation, Wegman's and more.



Terms: One year lease