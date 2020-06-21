All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 25 Holly Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
25 Holly Ln.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

25 Holly Ln.

25 Holly Lane · (617) 710-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA 02467
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Chestnut Hill gem! This stunning high first floor condominium is located on a lovely tree lined street and is in move in condition. Features include open living room/dining room with sliders to an over sized private deck (41 x 7), galley kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile back splash and cabinetry. There are two spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, two tastefully updated bathrooms, laundry in unit, hardwood flooring throughout, 2 garage parking spots, elevator in building, high owner occupancy, professionally managed. Just a block away is the well known "Street" with many shops, restaurants and movie theater. Minutes to the T, public transportation, Wegman's and more.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Holly Ln. have any available units?
25 Holly Ln. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Holly Ln. have?
Some of 25 Holly Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Holly Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Holly Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Holly Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Holly Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 25 Holly Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Holly Ln. does offer parking.
Does 25 Holly Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Holly Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Holly Ln. have a pool?
No, 25 Holly Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Holly Ln. have accessible units?
No, 25 Holly Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Holly Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Holly Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Holly Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Holly Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Holly Ln.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity