Incredible townhouse for rent in the heart of Cooidge Corner. This apartment gets lots of sun, has a washer and dryer in the unit, and has TWO dedicated parking spaces included. Kitchen is fully-applianced wish dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and stove. Two full baths, enormous living room, dining room, and spacious bedrooms. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Call to make your appointment today!