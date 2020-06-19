All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
20 Chapel St A508
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

20 Chapel St A508

20 Chapel Street · (774) 571-8432
Location

20 Chapel Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A508 · Avail. now

$3,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
valet service
Gorgeous 1 bed quick walk to Longwood - Property Id: 261658

Great mix of modern and classic with this gorgeous Brookline 1 bed apartment less than a 10 minute walk to Longwood Medical area. With hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, many windows with stunning views of Boston, you'll love calling this home.

On-site maintenance and management, a fitness center, additional laundry facility, clubroom, grand entrance and lobby, 24-hr concierge, valet parking, maintained courtyard, and pet friendly accommodations.

NO FEE!

*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
**DO NOT APPLY ON THIS SITE. CALL OR EMAIL FOR DETAILS. NO APPLICATION FEE APPLIES. **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261658
Property Id 261658

(RLNE5776427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Chapel St A508 have any available units?
20 Chapel St A508 has a unit available for $3,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Chapel St A508 have?
Some of 20 Chapel St A508's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Chapel St A508 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Chapel St A508 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Chapel St A508 pet-friendly?
No, 20 Chapel St A508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 20 Chapel St A508 offer parking?
Yes, 20 Chapel St A508 does offer parking.
Does 20 Chapel St A508 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Chapel St A508 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Chapel St A508 have a pool?
No, 20 Chapel St A508 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Chapel St A508 have accessible units?
No, 20 Chapel St A508 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Chapel St A508 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Chapel St A508 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Chapel St A508 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Chapel St A508 does not have units with air conditioning.
