20 Chapel St A508

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry parking lobby valet service

Gorgeous 1 bed quick walk to Longwood - Property Id: 261658



Great mix of modern and classic with this gorgeous Brookline 1 bed apartment less than a 10 minute walk to Longwood Medical area. With hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, many windows with stunning views of Boston, you'll love calling this home.



On-site maintenance and management, a fitness center, additional laundry facility, clubroom, grand entrance and lobby, 24-hr concierge, valet parking, maintained courtyard, and pet friendly accommodations.



NO FEE!



*Pricing and availability are subject to change.

**DO NOT APPLY ON THIS SITE. CALL OR EMAIL FOR DETAILS. NO APPLICATION FEE APPLIES. **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261658

Property Id 261658



(RLNE5776427)