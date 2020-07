Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Massive four bed in the heart of Cleveland Circle. All bedrooms are large and accommodating! Fantastic open concept layout with brand new renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances! Bathrooms have been recently renovated as well, and unit has hardwood floors throughout. ALSO INCLUDES ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT! Fantastic location just steps to BC and all three train lines. Unbeatable price for a fabulous unit in Brookline! Please call Dan Groob of Prime Property Group at 617-694-9449 to set up a showing!



Terms: One year lease