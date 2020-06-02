All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1880 Beacon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1880 Beacon St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:15 AM

1880 Beacon St.

1880 Beacon Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1880 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
From the entryway, the living room sits off to the left, while the kitchen sits on the right. Kitchen has large pantry, refrigerator, stove/oven, and ventilation hood. A hallway in the back leads to three bedrooms and a full bath. Of the three bedrooms, there is one master bedroom with an enormous amount of closet space. Overall, a great layout for an apartment. Amazing location. Building is located just steps from the B, C, and D Lines. Footsteps away from the Green Line, shops, market, and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Beacon St. have any available units?
1880 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1880 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1880 Beacon St.'s amenities include cats allowed, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1880 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 1880 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1880 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1880 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1880 Beacon St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity