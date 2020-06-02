1880 Beacon St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

From the entryway, the living room sits off to the left, while the kitchen sits on the right. Kitchen has large pantry, refrigerator, stove/oven, and ventilation hood. A hallway in the back leads to three bedrooms and a full bath. Of the three bedrooms, there is one master bedroom with an enormous amount of closet space. Overall, a great layout for an apartment. Amazing location. Building is located just steps from the B, C, and D Lines. Footsteps away from the Green Line, shops, market, and night life.