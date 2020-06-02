1880 Beacon St.

Amenities
From the entryway, the living room sits off to the left, while the kitchen sits on the right. Kitchen has large pantry, refrigerator, stove/oven, and ventilation hood. A hallway in the back leads to three bedrooms and a full bath. Of the three bedrooms, there is one master bedroom with an enormous amount of closet space. Overall, a great layout for an apartment. Amazing location. Building is located just steps from the B, C, and D Lines. Footsteps away from the Green Line, shops, market, and night life.