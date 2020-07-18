1834 Beacon

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Brookline 2 bedroom with great sunlight Inquire and Apply!! September 1st move-in (9/1) This apartment will not last, get it now! No In-person Showings; Virtual Tours and Remote rentals only. Applicants must have great credit, no exceptions. Brookline 2BR/1Bath in between Washington Square and Cleveland Circle. This apartment features two equal sized bedrooms, a beautiful new kitchen, and large living room. Kitchen has granite/stainless and recessed lighting. Hardwood floors throughout and good closet space as well. Heat and hot water are included with the price of rent and laundry is in the building! Again, this apartment will not last. Unfortunately, no cats, no dogs and no undergraduates MBTA Options - C Green Line @ Englewood Ave - D Green Line @ Beaconsfield - Bus #86 - Bus #51 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Images are from a previous tenant; the unit may be shown occupied or vacant. ID#BG67049913



Terms: One year lease