Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:09 AM

1834 Beacon

1834 Beacon Street · (617) 942-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1834 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Cleveland Circle

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful Brookline 2 bedroom with great sunlight Inquire and Apply!! September 1st move-in (9/1) This apartment will not last, get it now! No In-person Showings; Virtual Tours and Remote rentals only. Applicants must have great credit, no exceptions. Brookline 2BR/1Bath in between Washington Square and Cleveland Circle. This apartment features two equal sized bedrooms, a beautiful new kitchen, and large living room. Kitchen has granite/stainless and recessed lighting. Hardwood floors throughout and good closet space as well. Heat and hot water are included with the price of rent and laundry is in the building! Again, this apartment will not last. Unfortunately, no cats, no dogs and no undergraduates MBTA Options - C Green Line @ Englewood Ave - D Green Line @ Beaconsfield - Bus #86 - Bus #51 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. Images are from a previous tenant; the unit may be shown occupied or vacant. ID#BG67049913

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Beacon have any available units?
1834 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1834 Beacon have?
Some of 1834 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1834 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1834 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1834 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1834 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1834 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
