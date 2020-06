Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This large duplex apartment is on the second and third floors of a 2-family home. Three large bedrooms and a large living room that could be used as a fourth bedroom if desired. Unit features hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, and one and a half bathrooms. Right next to the T, Star Market, and other shops on Comm. Ave. One parking space is available for rent. Video walk-through at https://youtu.be/YQfpLjUSaGQ.



Terms: One year lease