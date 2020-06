Amenities

The 4th floor unit is available for a September 1st move in. This building was completely renovated in 2009. Apartments feature: 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer in each unit. Marble bathrooms. Whirlpool Tub. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Individually controlled Central Gas Heat and AC. Unit wired for flat screen T.V. and for security system.