1760 Beacon Street Apt #2A, Brookline, MA 02445 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeously Renovated Garden Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 9 Foot Ceilings * HALF FEE ONLY * * Available 9/1/2020 * Free Private Washer & Dryer * Free Additional Storage * Roof Deck * 2 Tandem Parking Spaces Included * Exposed Brick * Granite Countertops * Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher/disposal * Electric Fireplace * Private landscaped walkway and private entrance * Local amenities included Star Market, Trader Joe's TD Bank, Starbucks, Athena's Bakery, Nicholas Cafe, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, Selana Salon, Dry Cleaners * Nightlife includes Barcelona Restaurant and Wine Bar, Publik House, Golden Temple, The Abbey. * Restaurants included Ribelle, The Fireplace, New Rod Dee Thai Cuisine, Boloco, Chipolte, City Side, Hops and Scotch, Washington Square Tavern, Super fusion Sushi. * 2 minute walk to C line - Tappan Station * 4 minute walk to D line - Beaconsfield Station * No pets, undergraduates. * This is an owner occupied property. * Deposits are: - Last Month's Rent $3000 due at application - Security Deposit due by 8/1/2020: $3000 security, or $1500 security deposit for well-qualified candidates - First Month's Rent due on 9/1/2020 - Half Broker Fee $1500 due at signing - owner is covering half the broker fee. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611125 ]