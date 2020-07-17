All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1760 Beacon Street

1760 Beacon Street · (617) 903-8940
Location

1760 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1760 Beacon Street Apt #2A, Brookline, MA 02445 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeously Renovated Garden Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 9 Foot Ceilings * HALF FEE ONLY * * Available 9/1/2020 * Free Private Washer & Dryer * Free Additional Storage * Roof Deck * 2 Tandem Parking Spaces Included * Exposed Brick * Granite Countertops * Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher/disposal * Electric Fireplace * Private landscaped walkway and private entrance * Local amenities included Star Market, Trader Joe's TD Bank, Starbucks, Athena's Bakery, Nicholas Cafe, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, Selana Salon, Dry Cleaners * Nightlife includes Barcelona Restaurant and Wine Bar, Publik House, Golden Temple, The Abbey. * Restaurants included Ribelle, The Fireplace, New Rod Dee Thai Cuisine, Boloco, Chipolte, City Side, Hops and Scotch, Washington Square Tavern, Super fusion Sushi. * 2 minute walk to C line - Tappan Station * 4 minute walk to D line - Beaconsfield Station * No pets, undergraduates. * This is an owner occupied property. * Deposits are: - Last Month's Rent $3000 due at application - Security Deposit due by 8/1/2020: $3000 security, or $1500 security deposit for well-qualified candidates - First Month's Rent due on 9/1/2020 - Half Broker Fee $1500 due at signing - owner is covering half the broker fee. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611125 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Beacon Street have any available units?
1760 Beacon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1760 Beacon Street have?
Some of 1760 Beacon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1760 Beacon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Beacon Street offers parking.
Does 1760 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Beacon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 1760 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 1760 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 Beacon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Beacon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
