1683 Beacon St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

1683 Beacon St.

1683 Beacon Street · (617) 500-1282
1683 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
European elegance in the heart of Washington Square! Fabulous, spacious two bed, one bath apartment with separate living room/dining room in high end, historic brownstone. Quiet, landscaped, professionally-maintained building. Finest Brookline location near shopping, restaurants, MBTA, easy access to downtown Harvard/Longwood Medical area and downtown Boston. Rent includes heat, and hot water. Sorry, absolutely no pets. Features include: * Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops tile floors, dishwasher, disposal * Working fireplace * High ceilings * Fans * Period bathroom with separate shower and tub * Bay windows * Palladian arched windows * Gracious, elegant rooms and entryway * Enormous closets and built-ins * Original hardwood floors * New laundry on premises * On-site parking available (@ $200/ month)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1683 Beacon St. have any available units?
1683 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1683 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1683 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1683 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1683 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1683 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1683 Beacon St. does offer parking.
Does 1683 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1683 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1683 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1683 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1683 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1683 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
