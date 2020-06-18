1683 Beacon St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

European elegance in the heart of Washington Square! Fabulous, spacious two bed, one bath apartment with separate living room/dining room in high end, historic brownstone. Quiet, landscaped, professionally-maintained building. Finest Brookline location near shopping, restaurants, MBTA, easy access to downtown Harvard/Longwood Medical area and downtown Boston. Rent includes heat, and hot water. Sorry, absolutely no pets. Features include: * Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops tile floors, dishwasher, disposal * Working fireplace * High ceilings * Fans * Period bathroom with separate shower and tub * Bay windows * Palladian arched windows * Gracious, elegant rooms and entryway * Enormous closets and built-ins * Original hardwood floors * New laundry on premises * On-site parking available (@ $200/ month)