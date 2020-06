Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill hot tub

Unlike ANYTHING else on the market! No attention to detail has been spared in this magnificently updated Beacon Street brownstone two bed. Gorgeous dark Oak floors contrast beautifully with glistening white cabinetry and high end Jenn Air appliances. Imperial bay windows splash sunlight throughout this flowing front to back unit. Large master suite contains gorgeous bathroom that has been luxuriously updated with fully tiled spa shower. Master bedroom also contains access to the roof deck-- the crown jewel feature of this unique unit. Roof deck is 24x12 and a fantastic space to entertain guests, BBQ, and hang out on a summer evening. Washer and Dryer in unit, and one rental parking space available behind the unit for $200/month. Pets negotiable! This unit is exclusively listed through Dan Groob of Prime Property Group. Contact Dan at 617-694-9449 or dan@primepg.com to set up a showing today!



Terms: One year lease