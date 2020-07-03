All apartments in Brookline
1401 Beacon St
1401 Beacon St

1401 Beacon Street · (207) 608-3588
Location

1401 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,447

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Welcome home to The Regent in beautiful Coolidge Corner, Brookline. The building could not be in a more convenient location and includes lovely marble lobby, two elevators, pristine hallways/common areas, professional management and huge laundry room. The C line (Coolidge Corner stop) is a block away. Longwood Medical is a ten minute walk. Trader Joe's and all of Coolidge Corner's great shopping and restaurants are right outside!

Pricing is subject to change daily. Adjusting the move-in date or lease term will adjust pricing.

TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 for video tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Beacon St have any available units?
1401 Beacon St has a unit available for $2,447 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 Beacon St have?
Some of 1401 Beacon St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Beacon St offers parking.
Does 1401 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 1401 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 1401 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Beacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Beacon St does not have units with air conditioning.
