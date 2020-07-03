All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1284 Beacon Street 201

1284 Beacon Street · (207) 608-3588
Location

1284 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,360

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Pelham Hall - Property Id: 313831

Pelham Hall's beautifully restored 1920s-era marquee reaches out over Beacon Street welcoming its residents home. Inside, apartments range from large studios to three-bedroom units, and all feature high ceilings, distinctive historical moldings, modern appliances and kitchens. Amazing attention to detail and the rare availability of parking make this property one of Coolidge Corners most desirable living addresses.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1284-beacon-street-brookline-ma-unit-201/313831
Property Id 313831

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have any available units?
1284 Beacon Street 201 has a unit available for $2,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have?
Some of 1284 Beacon Street 201's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 Beacon Street 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1284 Beacon Street 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 Beacon Street 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1284 Beacon Street 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1284 Beacon Street 201 offers parking.
Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1284 Beacon Street 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have a pool?
No, 1284 Beacon Street 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have accessible units?
No, 1284 Beacon Street 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 Beacon Street 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1284 Beacon Street 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1284 Beacon Street 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
