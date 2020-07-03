1284 Beacon Street 201

Amenities
Pelham Hall - Property Id: 313831
Pelham Hall's beautifully restored 1920s-era marquee reaches out over Beacon Street welcoming its residents home. Inside, apartments range from large studios to three-bedroom units, and all feature high ceilings, distinctive historical moldings, modern appliances and kitchens. Amazing attention to detail and the rare availability of parking make this property one of Coolidge Corners most desirable living addresses.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1284-beacon-street-brookline-ma-unit-201/313831
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5941451)