128 Beaconsfield Rd.

JUNE 1 - This is a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with a big spacious bedrooms and a large well lit living room. INCLUDES 1 PARKING SPOT - Full living room and dining room in the apartment. Wall mounted A/C. All floors are hardwood. This apartment is a steal in terms of rent and location. Laundry on site! -- It's very close to the C line T and coffee shops, Star Market, Whole foods, and restaurants in the area. CATS OK! Heat and hot water included! Steps to the Cleveland Circle or Chestnut Hill Ave T stop in Brighton or quick walk to the D line Reservoir Stop. Pick up the 65, 66, and 86 bus to get north into Cambridge. minutes to Washington Square in Brookline. To view this apartment, REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@ eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease