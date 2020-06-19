All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
128 Beaconsfield Rd.
128 Beaconsfield Rd.

128 Beaconsfield Road · (617) 708-4547
Brookline
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

128 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
JUNE 1 - This is a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with a big spacious bedrooms and a large well lit living room. INCLUDES 1 PARKING SPOT - Full living room and dining room in the apartment. Wall mounted A/C. All floors are hardwood. This apartment is a steal in terms of rent and location. Laundry on site! -- It's very close to the C line T and coffee shops, Star Market, Whole foods, and restaurants in the area. CATS OK! Heat and hot water included! Steps to the Cleveland Circle or Chestnut Hill Ave T stop in Brighton or quick walk to the D line Reservoir Stop. Pick up the 65, 66, and 86 bus to get north into Cambridge. minutes to Washington Square in Brookline. To view this apartment, REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@ eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have any available units?
128 Beaconsfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have?
Some of 128 Beaconsfield Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Beaconsfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
128 Beaconsfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Beaconsfield Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Beaconsfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Beaconsfield Rd. has units with air conditioning.
