Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
124 Columbia St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

124 Columbia St.

124 Columbia Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

124 Columbia Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Large four bedroom in a 2 family house in quiet neighborhood on a tree lined street in brookline - features include hardwood floors, new energy efficient windows, freshly painted throughout, 1 room with new walls and top of the line andersen windows, laundry in the basement, modern eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast nook, brand new gas range with double oven, dishwasher and disposal, living room, dining room, modern bath, front and back porch. Close to the T and BU. 1700 sq ft!!!!! RENOVATED in 2011! BRAND NEW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Columbia St. have any available units?
124 Columbia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 124 Columbia St. have?
Some of 124 Columbia St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Columbia St. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Columbia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Columbia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Columbia St. is pet friendly.
Does 124 Columbia St. offer parking?
No, 124 Columbia St. does not offer parking.
Does 124 Columbia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Columbia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Columbia St. have a pool?
No, 124 Columbia St. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Columbia St. have accessible units?
No, 124 Columbia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Columbia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Columbia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Columbia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Columbia St. does not have units with air conditioning.
