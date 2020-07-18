124 Columbia St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Large four bedroom in a 2 family house in quiet neighborhood on a tree lined street in brookline - features include hardwood floors, new energy efficient windows, freshly painted throughout, 1 room with new walls and top of the line andersen windows, laundry in the basement, modern eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast nook, brand new gas range with double oven, dishwasher and disposal, living room, dining room, modern bath, front and back porch. Close to the T and BU. 1700 sq ft!!!!! RENOVATED in 2011! BRAND NEW