All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 124 Babcock St 25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
124 Babcock St 25
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

124 Babcock St 25

124 Babcock Street · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 25 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 25 Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly 2 Bed in Coolidge Corner- 8/1 - Property Id: 288758

No broker's fee and fully pet friendly - live near it all between Coolidge Corner and Commonwealth in North Brookline! Easy access to the B and C lines, Trader Joe's, all the shops and restaurants and the myriad parks and public spaces this quiet Brookline neighborhood has to offer! This home has an oversized living room and bathroom, with a large eat-in kitchen and tons of sunlight through large windows. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today. Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288758
Property Id 288758

(RLNE5813836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Babcock St 25 have any available units?
124 Babcock St 25 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Babcock St 25 have?
Some of 124 Babcock St 25's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Babcock St 25 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Babcock St 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Babcock St 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Babcock St 25 is pet friendly.
Does 124 Babcock St 25 offer parking?
No, 124 Babcock St 25 does not offer parking.
Does 124 Babcock St 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Babcock St 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Babcock St 25 have a pool?
No, 124 Babcock St 25 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Babcock St 25 have accessible units?
No, 124 Babcock St 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Babcock St 25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Babcock St 25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Babcock St 25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Babcock St 25 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 124 Babcock St 25?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity