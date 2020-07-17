124 Babcock St 25

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NO FEE, Pet Friendly 2 Bed in Coolidge Corner- 8/1



No broker's fee and fully pet friendly - live near it all between Coolidge Corner and Commonwealth in North Brookline! Easy access to the B and C lines, Trader Joe's, all the shops and restaurants and the myriad parks and public spaces this quiet Brookline neighborhood has to offer! This home has an oversized living room and bathroom, with a large eat-in kitchen and tons of sunlight through large windows. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today. Virtual tour available upon request.

