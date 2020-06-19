All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

1100 Beacon St.

1100 Beacon Street · (617) 699-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious garden level one bedroom in a beautiful brownstone building, just steps away from the C/D trains and Longwood Medical Area, available 7/1! This unit features neutral wall to wall carpeting throughout, high ceilings, a very large bedroom, spacious living room, separate kitchen and great closet space throughout. Additional features include laundry in the building, cats are allowed and parking is available for an additional monthly fee. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Beacon St. have any available units?
1100 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1100 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1100 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Beacon St. does offer parking.
Does 1100 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1100 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1100 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
