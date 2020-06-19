1100 Beacon St.

Amenities

Spacious garden level one bedroom in a beautiful brownstone building, just steps away from the C/D trains and Longwood Medical Area, available 7/1! This unit features neutral wall to wall carpeting throughout, high ceilings, a very large bedroom, spacious living room, separate kitchen and great closet space throughout. Additional features include laundry in the building, cats are allowed and parking is available for an additional monthly fee. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease