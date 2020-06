Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This building has been renovated recently. The apartment features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Large open kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances gorgeous granite countertops and cherry cabinets. Washer and Dryer in each unit. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms have brand new whirlpool bathtubs. Master Bath has a 6ft Walk-In Shower with Body Sprayers. Individually controlled Central Gas Heat and AC.