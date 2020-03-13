Hancock Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym 24hr maintenance internet access media room tennis court

Come take a look at one of these beautiful townhouses available in highly desired community of West Roxbury or Brookline. With all the features this townhouse has to offer you'll be happy to call it your new home. Also enjoy all the features and amenities this apartment community has to offer. Such as, Shuttle to Cleveland Circle MBTA Greenline, State of the art fitness center, Community room with free wifi, Movie theater, Tennis courts, 24 hour Maintenance Service.



Terms: One year lease