Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

Hancock Village

298 Independence Dr · (617) 388-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

298 Independence Dr, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
tennis court
Come take a look at one of these beautiful townhouses available in highly desired community of West Roxbury or Brookline. With all the features this townhouse has to offer you'll be happy to call it your new home. Also enjoy all the features and amenities this apartment community has to offer. Such as, Shuttle to Cleveland Circle MBTA Greenline, State of the art fitness center, Community room with free wifi, Movie theater, Tennis courts, 24 hour Maintenance Service.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hancock Village have any available units?
Hancock Village has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hancock Village have?
Some of Hancock Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hancock Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hancock Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hancock Village pet-friendly?
No, Hancock Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Hancock Village offer parking?
No, Hancock Village does not offer parking.
Does Hancock Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hancock Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hancock Village have a pool?
No, Hancock Village does not have a pool.
Does Hancock Village have accessible units?
No, Hancock Village does not have accessible units.
Does Hancock Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hancock Village has units with dishwashers.
