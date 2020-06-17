All apartments in Boston
Find more places like Carol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
Carol Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Carol Avenue

11 Carol Avenue · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Carol Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN - NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER - Awesome two-bedroom apartment located in a professionally-managed building on Carol Avenue, just a block away from Whole Foods in Brighton. Off-street parking may be negotiated for an extra $200 a month. Just a few minutes' walk to the B line at Washington Street. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen with faux granite and dishwasher/ disposal, large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, and coin-operated laundry facilities on site. Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals! Has a porch as well! For Rent, Outdoor, $200 To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carol Avenue have any available units?
Carol Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Carol Avenue have?
Some of Carol Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Carol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, Carol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Carol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Carol Avenue does offer parking.
Does Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carol Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Carol Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity