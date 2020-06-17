Amenities

ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN - NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER - Awesome two-bedroom apartment located in a professionally-managed building on Carol Avenue, just a block away from Whole Foods in Brighton. Off-street parking may be negotiated for an extra $200 a month. Just a few minutes' walk to the B line at Washington Street. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen with faux granite and dishwasher/ disposal, large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, and coin-operated laundry facilities on site. Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals! Has a porch as well! For Rent, Outdoor, $200 To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease