Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Williams
10 Williams Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 1 bed in elevator building with swimming pool and community room. The unit features Central A/C and a private balcony. Heat and Hot Water and 1 garage parking space are included in the monthly rent. Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern CORNER studio, recently renovated and currently vacant and ready for an IMMEDIATE/JUNE 1ST move in.. Third floor unit located in professionally managed building in quiet area in Arlington. Convenient location; near center and buses.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
24 Perry Street
24 Perry St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1374 sqft
Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
15 Holton St.
15 Holton Street, Boston, MA
7 Bedrooms
$8,200
1800 sqft
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
24 Holton St.
24 Holton Street, Boston, MA
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
153 Bigelow St
153 Bigelow Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished with all the accessories for Short Term rental option at $3000 per month with the allowence for showing. Move right in this Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on the first floor of a two-family property.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
13 Faxon
13 Faxon Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Experience luxury living in Newton at this newer construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse styled apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Watertown Town
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Kendall Square
34 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Back Bay
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,327
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,907
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
37 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
West End
32 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,225
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
