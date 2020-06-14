237 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA with garage
Everett was home to the largest chemical company, the New England Chemical Company, in New England from 1982 to 1917 (yay, or yikes?) To this day, Everett maintains a reputation as a gateway city for immigrants.
Everett is a small, industrialized city with an area of about 3.4 square miles on the outskirts of Boston. If you’re looking to start building your life and have a wallet that's skinnier than the average man's wallet, this may be just the place for you. Surrounded by other Boston suburbs such as Malden, Chelsea, Revere, and the Mystic River, Everett is one of the lower-cost residential areas.
Everett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.