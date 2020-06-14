Apartment List
MA
everett
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA with garage

Everett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:24am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
7 Illinois
7 Illinois Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1430 sqft
2 BED/2BH, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bath, Library, 24HR Fitness Center, Pool, Outdoor Theater, Clubroom, Conference Room, 1 Garage Parking Inc EXTRA LARGE LOFT Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
30 Brainard Ave.
30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1105 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
452 Rutherford Ave
452 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
590 sqft
Charlestown NO FEE 1 bed near T - Property Id: 261648 Quick walk to the Orange Line T station and bus routes into Downtown Boston with easy access to I-93, Rt.1, Rt.99.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
450 Rutherford Ave
450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
988 sqft
2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873 Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room,
City Guide for Everett, MA

Everett was home to the largest chemical company, the New England Chemical Company, in New England from 1982 to 1917 (yay, or yikes?) To this day, Everett maintains a reputation as a gateway city for immigrants.

Everett is a small, industrialized city with an area of about 3.4 square miles on the outskirts of Boston. If you’re looking to start building your life and have a wallet that's skinnier than the average man's wallet, this may be just the place for you. Surrounded by other Boston suburbs such as Malden, Chelsea, Revere, and the Mystic River, Everett is one of the lower-cost residential areas.

Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Everett, MA

Everett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

