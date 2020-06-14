137 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,733
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Kimball Ave.
172 Kimball Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2692 sqft
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout...

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
376 Ocean Ave #1005
376 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
382 Ocean Ave
382 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
704 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Only 15 minutes to Downtown Boston. Live on the beach and right on the T. Only 15 minutes to downtown Boston. What can be better? Quiet, clean 1-bedroom unit with OCEAN VIEWS from the bedroom AND the balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Results within 5 miles of Revere
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
47 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,285
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
15 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
25 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,905
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1183 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Kendall Square
34 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
City Guide for Revere, MA

"In the hour of darkness and peril and need, The people will waken and listen to hear The hurry hoof-beats of that steed, And the midnight message of Paul Revere." - (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Paul Revere's Ride")

If you want to dig your toes into the sand, youll love living in Revere. This beach town enjoys a curving white sand beach two and a half miles in length. A quick mass transit ride on Bostons "T" from Beantowns center, and Bostons Logan International Airport, you can be walking along the tide line in no time. In summer months, test out your skills at a renowned sand castle building competition that is held every year along the waterfront. The towns diverse population of around 55,000 is a community of urban neighborhoods, with the Revere Beach Reservation Historic District holding a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Bring a towel, and youre move-in ready.

Having trouble with Craigslist Revere? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Revere, MA

Revere apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

