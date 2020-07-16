All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 98 West Concord St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
98 West Concord St.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

98 West Concord St.

98 West Concord Street · (781) 405-9443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98 West Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This condo is defined by the pride of ownership and attention to detail! This large, one bedroom apartment has been meticulously updated and maintained. You ll love the gorgeous, original pine floors, high ceiling with refurbished crown moldings, the decorative fireplace with marble mantle and the State-of-art kitchen, equipped with top-name appliances. Take note of the rustic stone topped island built with reclaimed wood. This beautiful apartment also offers a long list of amenities including ventilated gas cooking, dishwasher, disposer and laundry in the unit. Heat, hot water and gas are included in the rent. Don t miss this one!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 West Concord St. have any available units?
98 West Concord St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 West Concord St. have?
Some of 98 West Concord St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 West Concord St. currently offering any rent specials?
98 West Concord St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 West Concord St. pet-friendly?
No, 98 West Concord St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 98 West Concord St. offer parking?
No, 98 West Concord St. does not offer parking.
Does 98 West Concord St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 West Concord St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 West Concord St. have a pool?
No, 98 West Concord St. does not have a pool.
Does 98 West Concord St. have accessible units?
No, 98 West Concord St. does not have accessible units.
Does 98 West Concord St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 West Concord St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 98 West Concord St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity