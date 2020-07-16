98 West Concord St.

Amenities

This condo is defined by the pride of ownership and attention to detail! This large, one bedroom apartment has been meticulously updated and maintained. You ll love the gorgeous, original pine floors, high ceiling with refurbished crown moldings, the decorative fireplace with marble mantle and the State-of-art kitchen, equipped with top-name appliances. Take note of the rustic stone topped island built with reclaimed wood. This beautiful apartment also offers a long list of amenities including ventilated gas cooking, dishwasher, disposer and laundry in the unit. Heat, hot water and gas are included in the rent. Don t miss this one!



Terms: One year lease