97 Cushing Ave.

Situated on the Peak of Jones Hill, This Condo-Quality 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Features a Spacious and Modern Chef's Kitchen with Stone Countertops, Fully-Equipped Stainless Steel Appliances, and Copious Maple Cabinets. The Dining Area w/Decorative Fireplace and Living Room with Interchangeable Use as a Third Bedroom, are Fixed with Ceiling Fans and are Separated by Sliding Pocket Doors. This Second Floor Suite Has Been Beautifully-Finished with Colorful Fresh Paint and Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout. In-Unit Laundry is Available and Outdoor Space Includes Exclusive Front and Rear Porches. Good Credit and References Required. Asking Rent Price May be Adjusted Higher to No Less Than $2800 for No More Than Three Occupants. Not Far From the Savin Hill Redline, Plus Local Bars, Restaurants, UMass Boston, and I-93 N-S. Pets Negotiable.



Terms: One year lease