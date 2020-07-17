All apartments in Boston
97 Cushing Ave.
97 Cushing Ave.

97 Cushing Avenue · (617) 778-4868
Location

97 Cushing Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated on the Peak of Jones Hill, This Condo-Quality 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Features a Spacious and Modern Chef's Kitchen with Stone Countertops, Fully-Equipped Stainless Steel Appliances, and Copious Maple Cabinets. The Dining Area w/Decorative Fireplace and Living Room with Interchangeable Use as a Third Bedroom, are Fixed with Ceiling Fans and are Separated by Sliding Pocket Doors. This Second Floor Suite Has Been Beautifully-Finished with Colorful Fresh Paint and Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout. In-Unit Laundry is Available and Outdoor Space Includes Exclusive Front and Rear Porches. Good Credit and References Required. Asking Rent Price May be Adjusted Higher to No Less Than $2800 for No More Than Three Occupants. Not Far From the Savin Hill Redline, Plus Local Bars, Restaurants, UMass Boston, and I-93 N-S. Pets Negotiable.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Cushing Ave. have any available units?
97 Cushing Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Cushing Ave. have?
Some of 97 Cushing Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Cushing Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
97 Cushing Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Cushing Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Cushing Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 97 Cushing Ave. offer parking?
No, 97 Cushing Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 97 Cushing Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Cushing Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Cushing Ave. have a pool?
No, 97 Cushing Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 97 Cushing Ave. have accessible units?
No, 97 Cushing Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Cushing Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Cushing Ave. has units with dishwashers.
