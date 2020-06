Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Charming single family on Appleton street in the heart of the South End. This apartment boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The open kitchen has a granite island and top of the line appliances. Parlor level has high ceilings, a cozy den, and bay windows. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bath on the 2nd floor. 3rd floor has additional bedrooms and baths. This stunning location has in-unit laundry and central air. Have an au pair? The private separate unit in the basement area would be perfect! Pets are negotiable. Call me today to see this stunner!



Colleen O"Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5504691)