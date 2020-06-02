All apartments in Boston
9 Vineland St.

9 Vineland Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Vineland Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies. Walkable to the Stop and Shop and Boston Landing Commuter Rail stops, they're both just three blocks away! One month broker fee applies. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Vineland St. have any available units?
9 Vineland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 9 Vineland St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Vineland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Vineland St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Vineland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Vineland St. offer parking?
No, 9 Vineland St. does not offer parking.
Does 9 Vineland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Vineland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Vineland St. have a pool?
No, 9 Vineland St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Vineland St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Vineland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Vineland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Vineland St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Vineland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Vineland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
