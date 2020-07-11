9 liberty Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available 9/1 2 Bed/2 Bath 1,100 Sqft Condo in South Boston across from Columbus Park and Carson Beach! This bright and airy beautiful condo is one block to the park and beach, has top of the line finishes, and comes with a private roof deck with natural gas grill!! The master bathroom and the second bathroom each have walk in, marble, oversized, glass door showers with dual shower heads. Perfect for those who like to cook and entertain, this condo has a huge kitchen with state of art appliances and an oversized island that seats 10! Living room has a gas fireplace and two different in-wall HDMI hookups depending on which wall you'd like to use for the TV. The entire house has zoned audio, including the bathrooms and roof deck. Lastly, there is a washer and dryer in the unit! Don't miss this one!!



Terms: One year lease