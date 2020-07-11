All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
9 liberty Pl.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

9 liberty Pl.

9 Liberty Place · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
Location

9 Liberty Place, Boston, MA 02109
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 9/1 2 Bed/2 Bath 1,100 Sqft Condo in South Boston across from Columbus Park and Carson Beach! This bright and airy beautiful condo is one block to the park and beach, has top of the line finishes, and comes with a private roof deck with natural gas grill!! The master bathroom and the second bathroom each have walk in, marble, oversized, glass door showers with dual shower heads. Perfect for those who like to cook and entertain, this condo has a huge kitchen with state of art appliances and an oversized island that seats 10! Living room has a gas fireplace and two different in-wall HDMI hookups depending on which wall you'd like to use for the TV. The entire house has zoned audio, including the bathrooms and roof deck. Lastly, there is a washer and dryer in the unit! Don't miss this one!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 liberty Pl. have any available units?
9 liberty Pl. has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 liberty Pl. have?
Some of 9 liberty Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 liberty Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
9 liberty Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 liberty Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 9 liberty Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 liberty Pl. offer parking?
No, 9 liberty Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 9 liberty Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 liberty Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 liberty Pl. have a pool?
No, 9 liberty Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 9 liberty Pl. have accessible units?
No, 9 liberty Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 liberty Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 liberty Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
