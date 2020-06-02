All apartments in Boston
9 DanaRd

9 Dana Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9 Dana Rd, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Brand new construction. Beautiful single family house on three levels basement first floor and second floor located in West Roxbury. Spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with high end amenities. The house features an open concept with a living room/dining room and modern kitchen with granite countertops glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. New HVAC system and central A/C. Beautiful yard/patio area for outdoor space. Private laundry on-site. Paved pad off alley for the off-street parking. Very convenient to Beethoven Elementary School New Haven Street Park. Easy access to the buslines restaurants and stores. Pet friendly house. Security deposit negotiable. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and the payment of water

Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 DanaRd have any available units?
9 DanaRd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 DanaRd have?
Some of 9 DanaRd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 DanaRd currently offering any rent specials?
9 DanaRd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 DanaRd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 DanaRd is pet friendly.
Does 9 DanaRd offer parking?
Yes, 9 DanaRd does offer parking.
Does 9 DanaRd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 DanaRd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 DanaRd have a pool?
No, 9 DanaRd does not have a pool.
Does 9 DanaRd have accessible units?
No, 9 DanaRd does not have accessible units.
Does 9 DanaRd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 DanaRd does not have units with dishwashers.
