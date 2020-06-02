Amenities

Brand new construction. Beautiful single family house on three levels basement first floor and second floor located in West Roxbury. Spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with high end amenities. The house features an open concept with a living room/dining room and modern kitchen with granite countertops glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. New HVAC system and central A/C. Beautiful yard/patio area for outdoor space. Private laundry on-site. Paved pad off alley for the off-street parking. Very convenient to Beethoven Elementary School New Haven Street Park. Easy access to the buslines restaurants and stores. Pet friendly house. Security deposit negotiable. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and the payment of water



Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord,