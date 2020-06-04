9 Cygnet St 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Updated 3 Bed Near Harvard Square (Brighton, 9/1) - Property Id: 276841



Spacious and open 3 bedroom unit in Brighton's northern section. Easy access to Boston Landing, Harvard Square, Trader Joe's, Star Market, and much more! Very centrally located - perfect for commuters looking for access to I-90. Downtown via the 66 to Harvard Square is very doable. Unit itself is large, with eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, updated appliances, and more. First floor of a whole home, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276841

Property Id 276841



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5775572)