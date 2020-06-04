All apartments in Boston
9 Cygnet St 1

9 Cygnet Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

9 Cygnet Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Updated 3 Bed Near Harvard Square (Brighton, 9/1) - Property Id: 276841

Spacious and open 3 bedroom unit in Brighton's northern section. Easy access to Boston Landing, Harvard Square, Trader Joe's, Star Market, and much more! Very centrally located - perfect for commuters looking for access to I-90. Downtown via the 66 to Harvard Square is very doable. Unit itself is large, with eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, updated appliances, and more. First floor of a whole home, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276841
Property Id 276841

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cygnet St 1 have any available units?
9 Cygnet St 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Cygnet St 1 have?
Some of 9 Cygnet St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cygnet St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cygnet St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cygnet St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9 Cygnet St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Cygnet St 1 offer parking?
No, 9 Cygnet St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9 Cygnet St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cygnet St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cygnet St 1 have a pool?
No, 9 Cygnet St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 Cygnet St 1 have accessible units?
No, 9 Cygnet St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cygnet St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Cygnet St 1 has units with dishwashers.
