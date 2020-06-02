All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

89 Myrtle St Apt 4

89 Myrtle St · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Myrtle St, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
4 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 2 bed in a prime location in the oh so charming Beacon Hill! Hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath. Professionally managed building located in Beacon Hill. Close to all the shops on Cambridge Street and Charles Street, BSC, Whole Foods, State House, Back Bay, Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market, North End, Storrow Drive, Mass Pike. Students welcome and pets negotiable! Call me today- virtual showings can be arranged!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5692893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 have any available units?
89 Myrtle St Apt 4 has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 have?
Some of 89 Myrtle St Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
89 Myrtle St Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Myrtle St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
