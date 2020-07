Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

South End 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Parlor/Garden level Duplex steps to BUMC and Silver Line. Over 1500 sqft of living space. Top level has hardwood floors throughout with a large living room, full bathroom, master bedroom with a large closet and an additional storage closet. Spacious fully equipped eat in kitchen upstairs and an additional renovated kitchenette on the lower level with stainless steel dishwasher and Refrigerator and granite counters. Lower Level also has 2 rooms with lots of closet space and the 2nd full bathroom with a bidet.Access to private patio from either level.In unit laundry. Great for medical professionals and students close to Boston University Medical Center. Close to Public transportation.Unique large space with 2 kitchen areas, 2 full bathrooms. Available now and will consider 7/1-9/1 start dates $3750 Contact Matt