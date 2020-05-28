All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 88 Kingston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
88 Kingston Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

88 Kingston Street

88 Kingston Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Downtown Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

88 Kingston Street, Boston, MA 02111
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
88 Kingston Street Apt #1E, Boston, MA 02111 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. FULLY FURNISHED unit for rent in a Lafayette Lofts. New construction elevator building. The condo is located in the heart of the city next to the Public Garden and the Boston Commons a block away from the Ritz Carlton, Millenium Place, Radian, Kensington, Archstone and Macy's. The property has hardwood floors throughout with tons of lighting and 15' ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. The property includes granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ice maker, washer/dryer and is fully wired for cable in the living room and bedroom. The condo is a .25 miles from South Station and easy access to Faneuil Hall -- within a block or so of the green, orange and red subway lines. The unit is directly under the State Street Financial Tower at 1 Lincoln Street. Great corporate housing option. Unit is furnished with high end leather sofas, ottoman, kitchen table, bed, dresser, nightstands, television, desk and kitchen supplies. Available 7/1 [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571136 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Kingston Street have any available units?
88 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Kingston Street have?
Some of 88 Kingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Kingston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 88 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 88 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 88 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Kingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 88 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Kingston Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 88 Kingston Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity