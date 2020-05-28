Amenities

88 Kingston Street Apt #1E, Boston, MA 02111 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. FULLY FURNISHED unit for rent in a Lafayette Lofts. New construction elevator building. The condo is located in the heart of the city next to the Public Garden and the Boston Commons a block away from the Ritz Carlton, Millenium Place, Radian, Kensington, Archstone and Macy's. The property has hardwood floors throughout with tons of lighting and 15' ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. The property includes granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ice maker, washer/dryer and is fully wired for cable in the living room and bedroom. The condo is a .25 miles from South Station and easy access to Faneuil Hall -- within a block or so of the green, orange and red subway lines. The unit is directly under the State Street Financial Tower at 1 Lincoln Street. Great corporate housing option. Unit is furnished with high end leather sofas, ottoman, kitchen table, bed, dresser, nightstands, television, desk and kitchen supplies. Available 7/1 [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571136 ]