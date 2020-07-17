84 prince St.

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Fabulous condition and in a well-established, professionally managed building. This home offers an open layout, breakfast Granite bar and gas cooking, Large living room with great natural light, exposed brick and high ceilings. Hardwood Floors, The bedrooms both have great closets. Washer & Dryer, Huge Extra Private Storage, Bicycle room, Elevator. 3rd floor 2 beds 1 bath for rent: $2950/month Available 9/1 Utilities Not Included. Laundry in unit Resident Street parking F + Sec + Fee paid by tenants



Terms: One year lease