Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

84 prince St.

84 Prince Street · (339) 227-2547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Prince Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Fabulous condition and in a well-established, professionally managed building. This home offers an open layout, breakfast Granite bar and gas cooking, Large living room with great natural light, exposed brick and high ceilings. Hardwood Floors, The bedrooms both have great closets. Washer & Dryer, Huge Extra Private Storage, Bicycle room, Elevator. 3rd floor 2 beds 1 bath for rent: $2950/month Available 9/1 Utilities Not Included. Laundry in unit Resident Street parking F + Sec + Fee paid by tenants

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 prince St. have any available units?
84 prince St. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 prince St. have?
Some of 84 prince St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 prince St. currently offering any rent specials?
84 prince St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 prince St. pet-friendly?
No, 84 prince St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 84 prince St. offer parking?
No, 84 prince St. does not offer parking.
Does 84 prince St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 prince St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 prince St. have a pool?
No, 84 prince St. does not have a pool.
Does 84 prince St. have accessible units?
No, 84 prince St. does not have accessible units.
Does 84 prince St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 prince St. has units with dishwashers.
