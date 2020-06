Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this beautiful East Side apartment your new home! Nice galley kitchen with newer appliances. High ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious living room with ceiling fan and decorative fireplace. Large bedroom with huge closet! Desired location: East Broadway, bus stop in front of the house! Near highway, easy commute to Downtown Boston, walking distance to the beach! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Pets considered case by case.



Terms: One year lease