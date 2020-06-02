80 Dunster Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Location location location!!! Pondside first floor 2 bed, 1 bath custom unit with central AC available August 1st! Don't miss this one!!



Located on the highly desirable Dunster Rd., this is a beautiful first floor unit with parking and direct access to spacious back yard. Front entry foyer includes a large closet and open access to living room and kitchen. Custom kitchen and include over-sized quartz island with slide in electric range, vented hood fan, plenty of counter space and seating for four. Full wall backsplash on sink wall, built in pantry and coiffured ceiling. Dining area adjoining kitchen includes bay window with space for large table and original built in for storage.



Rear mud room with bench, shoe cubbies, and storage makes for incredibly useful direct unit entrance. Bathroom includes floor to ceiling tiles on one wall, glass tiles on shower wall, open storage shelving, bathtub has a Kohler multi head shower and handheld. Linen closet for additional storage in hallway outside bathroom and between bedrooms.



Driveway parking for 1 car and ample on street parking available (no resident permit needed). Hardwood floors throughout! Nest smart thermostat and central A/C. Large fenced yard.



Private laundry (not coin-op!!) and large storage room in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric and cable/internet).



First month's rent ($3,295) and security deposit ($3,295) plus $25 application fee per adult. Lease through July 31, 2021 and good credit required. No Broker fee!



Cat okay, dog may be considered case by case with owner approval for an additional $150/month. One pet permitted maximum.

Pondside 2 family on the popular Dunster Rd. Common front deck and entry leads to a small entry foyer with access to front door of both units.