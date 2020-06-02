All apartments in Boston
80 Dunster Rd.

80 Dunster Road · (617) 522-9400
Location

80 Dunster Road, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Location location location!!! Pondside first floor 2 bed, 1 bath custom unit with central AC available August 1st! Don't miss this one!!

Located on the highly desirable Dunster Rd., this is a beautiful first floor unit with parking and direct access to spacious back yard. Front entry foyer includes a large closet and open access to living room and kitchen. Custom kitchen and include over-sized quartz island with slide in electric range, vented hood fan, plenty of counter space and seating for four. Full wall backsplash on sink wall, built in pantry and coiffured ceiling. Dining area adjoining kitchen includes bay window with space for large table and original built in for storage.

Rear mud room with bench, shoe cubbies, and storage makes for incredibly useful direct unit entrance. Bathroom includes floor to ceiling tiles on one wall, glass tiles on shower wall, open storage shelving, bathtub has a Kohler multi head shower and handheld. Linen closet for additional storage in hallway outside bathroom and between bedrooms.

Driveway parking for 1 car and ample on street parking available (no resident permit needed). Hardwood floors throughout! Nest smart thermostat and central A/C. Large fenced yard.

Private laundry (not coin-op!!) and large storage room in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric and cable/internet).

First month's rent ($3,295) and security deposit ($3,295) plus $25 application fee per adult. Lease through July 31, 2021 and good credit required. No Broker fee!

Cat okay, dog may be considered case by case with owner approval for an additional $150/month. One pet permitted maximum.
Pondside 2 family on the popular Dunster Rd. Common front deck and entry leads to a small entry foyer with access to front door of both units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Dunster Rd. have any available units?
80 Dunster Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Dunster Rd. have?
Some of 80 Dunster Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Dunster Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
80 Dunster Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Dunster Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Dunster Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 80 Dunster Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 80 Dunster Rd. does offer parking.
Does 80 Dunster Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Dunster Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Dunster Rd. have a pool?
No, 80 Dunster Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 80 Dunster Rd. have accessible units?
No, 80 Dunster Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Dunster Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Dunster Rd. has units with dishwashers.
