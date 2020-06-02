All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

80 Corey Rd 2vc

80 Corey Road · (857) 498-7079
Location

80 Corey Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2vc · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Heat/hot water inc, WFM, BC, BU, Green Line C/D - Property Id: 297531

- Available 9/1
- Heat and hot water included
- Spacious living room and kitchen, tons of natural light. Close to the Green Line B and C lines, making commuting a breeze. Short walk to Whole Foods
- Disposal, dishwasher, gas stove
- Laundry in the building
- Call/text or email if you have any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297531
Property Id 297531

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5845065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Corey Rd 2vc have any available units?
80 Corey Rd 2vc has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Corey Rd 2vc have?
Some of 80 Corey Rd 2vc's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Corey Rd 2vc currently offering any rent specials?
80 Corey Rd 2vc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Corey Rd 2vc pet-friendly?
No, 80 Corey Rd 2vc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 80 Corey Rd 2vc offer parking?
No, 80 Corey Rd 2vc does not offer parking.
Does 80 Corey Rd 2vc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Corey Rd 2vc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Corey Rd 2vc have a pool?
No, 80 Corey Rd 2vc does not have a pool.
Does 80 Corey Rd 2vc have accessible units?
No, 80 Corey Rd 2vc does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Corey Rd 2vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Corey Rd 2vc has units with dishwashers.
