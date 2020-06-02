80 Corey Rd 2vc

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Heat/hot water inc, WFM, BC, BU, Green Line C/D



- Available 9/1

- Heat and hot water included

- Spacious living room and kitchen, tons of natural light. Close to the Green Line B and C lines, making commuting a breeze. Short walk to Whole Foods

- Disposal, dishwasher, gas stove

- Laundry in the building

- Call/text or email if you have any questions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297531

No Dogs Allowed



